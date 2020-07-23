Global  
 

PM Modi pays tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary

IndiaTimes Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi extends Eid greetings

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Eid greetings and hoped that the festival inspires us to create a "just, harmonious and an inclusive" society...
IndiaTimes
Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Big B's portrait, wishes him speedy recovery [Video]

Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Big B's portrait, wishes him speedy recovery

A Hyderabad-based Sutikaari artist made a portrait of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan hoping for his speedy recovery from coronavirus. According to artist Gyaneshwar Kamblekar, Sutikaari means making art with a cloth without using colours and brushes. Kamblekar told ANI, "Sutikaari art can be used for portrait and abstract art. I have made portraits of famous personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and film stars including my favourite film star Amitabh Bachchan." "When Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised, I prayed for his good health and decided to make a portrait of him. I will present him my art after he gets discharged from hospital. I pray that he gets well soon," he further added. Kamblekar has been working on this art form for the past seven years. Big B was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published
Ram temple: Over 1 lakh ladoos to be offered during ground breaking ceremony [Video]

Ram temple: Over 1 lakh ladoos to be offered during ground breaking ceremony

Preparations for the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple are in full swing. Ladoos are being prepared ahead of the bhoomi pujan on August 5. Over 1 lakh ladoos were prepared to be given as ‘maha prasad’. Ladoos will be offered as bhog at the foundation laying ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone for the temple. Earlier last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister visited the temple town to check preparedness ahead of the mega event. Earlier on Thursday, a priest and 15 police personnel had tested positive in Ayodhya. Temple authorities, however, said the campus is being sanitized on daily basis. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:03Published

Bal Gangadhar Tilak Bal Gangadhar Tilak Indian independence activist

6,000 acres area to be covered under Tree Sapling Plantation Campaign 2020: Amit Shah [Video]

6,000 acres area to be covered under Tree Sapling Plantation Campaign 2020: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah launched tree plantation campaign in 38 districts of 10 states. "6,000 acres area will be covered under the tree sapling plantation campaign 2020. Five lakh saplings will be distributed under this,"The campaign was organized under Minister of Coal and Mines. It was started on the birth anniversary of two freedom fighters of India - Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

