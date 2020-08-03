Global  
 

Had informed Mumbai Police that Sushant's life was in danger, says actor's father KK Singh

Mid-Day Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has revealed that he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February claiming his son's life was in danger. The revelation came as he filed an FIR with Patna police, alleging Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death. In a self-made video, Singh alleged...
News video: Watch Sushant's father's video message; says 'culprits are fleeing'

Watch Sushant's father's video message; says 'culprits are fleeing' 01:38

 The father of Sushant Singh Rajput released a video message over a month after the actor's death. KK Singh claimed that he had alerted Mumbai police about a threat to Sushant's life in February 2020. He says that after the actor died on June 14, he again approached police, seeking action against...

