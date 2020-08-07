Serum Institute to price COVID-19 vaccine at less than Rs 250/dose
Friday, 7 August 2020 () The Serum Institute of India would introduce candidate vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax for *COVID-19* at less than Rs 250 per dose in India. The Pune-based institute would offer up to 100 million doses at a price capped at $3 for 92 low and middle-income countries (LMIC), including India, SII announced on Friday.
Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr Balram Bhargava on August 04 stated that Oxford vaccine, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India, got approval for phase 2 and 3 clinical trials which are starting within a week at 17 sites. Earlier, the Drugs Controller General of...