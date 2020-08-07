Global  
 

Serum Institute to price COVID-19 vaccine at less than Rs 250/dose

Mid-Day Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
The Serum Institute of India would introduce candidate vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax for *COVID-19* at less than Rs 250 per dose in India. The Pune-based institute would offer up to 100 million doses at a price capped at $3 for 92 low and middle-income countries (LMIC), including India, SII announced on Friday.

Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19: Oxford vaccine's late stage trials to start in a week in India, says ICMR

COVID-19: Oxford vaccine's late stage trials to start in a week in India, says ICMR 02:24

 Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr Balram Bhargava on August 04 stated that Oxford vaccine, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India, got approval for phase 2 and 3 clinical trials which are starting within a week at 17 sites. Earlier, the Drugs Controller General of...

