Serum Institute to price COVID-19 vaccine at less than Rs 250/dose

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Alcoholism treatment is potentially effective against COVID-19



A team of chemists from HSE University and the Zelinsky Institute of Organic Chemistry used molecular modelling to find out that two medications that have been known for a long time can be used to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 16 hours ago Covid: First part of phase-1 Covaxin human trial completed at PGI Rohtak



The first part of phase-1 of Covaxin human trial completed on Saturday. The trial was conducted at Post-Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, said Dr Savita Verma, principal.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:37 Published 2 weeks ago Brazil will start testing Chinese COVID-19 vaccine



Brazil will begin advanced clinical testing of a Chinese-made vaccine against COVID-19, issuing the first doses to around 900 volunteers on Tuesday (July 21). The COVID-19 vaccine, developed by.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:16 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Gates commits $150M to make $3 COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable nations The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has committed $150 million towards manufacturing 100 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines specifically for low-...

The Next Web 31 minutes ago





Tweets about this