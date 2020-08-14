Global  
 

A look back at Prime Minster Narendra Modi's Independence Day speeches

Mid-Day Friday, 14 August 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation for the seventh time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on *Independence Day* on Saturday and it will be his second speech of the second term in office.

*PM Modi* has announced some major initiatives in his Independence Day addresses including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Decreasing COVID fatality rate shows India taking right measures: PM Modi

Decreasing COVID fatality rate shows India taking right measures: PM Modi 02:42

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh on August 11. The review meeting was conducted to discuss corona related situation. During his address, PM...

