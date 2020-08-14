A look back at Prime Minster Narendra Modi's Independence Day speeches Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation for the seventh time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on *Independence Day* on Saturday and it will be his second speech of the second term in office.



*PM Modi* has announced some major initiatives in his Independence Day addresses including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan... 👓 View full article

