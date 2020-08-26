Tenet BTS footage: Christopher Nolan, John David Washington, Robert Pattinson give us a sneak-peek into how their mind-bending vision was created

Tenet takes $53 million internationally on first weekend



Tenet, the new thriller by acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, has had a successful theatrical debut despite coronavirus restrictions and it has been reported that the film took in $53 million.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 16 hours ago

ABC Pushes Scripted Originals Back, Netflix Greenlights 'Resident Evil' TV Series & More | THR News



A 'Resident Evil' television series is coming to Netflix, a new behind the scenes featurette shows what viewers can expect from Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' and there's some sad news for fans of 'Grey's.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:18 Published 4 days ago