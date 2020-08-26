Global  
 

Tenet BTS footage: Christopher Nolan, John David Washington, Robert Pattinson give us a sneak-peek into how their mind-bending vision was created

Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Tenet is a spy-thriller by Christopher Nolan and it stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh to name a few. Warner Bros Studios shared a BTS clip of shooting that will increase your excitement for the film.
 It's time to go behind the scenes of the action movie Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh! Tenet Release Date: August 12, 2020 Are you...

