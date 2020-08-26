Tenet BTS footage: Christopher Nolan, John David Washington, Robert Pattinson give us a sneak-peek into how their mind-bending vision was created
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Tenet is a spy-thriller by Christopher Nolan and it stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh to name a few. Warner Bros Studios shared a BTS clip of shooting that will increase your excitement for the film.
It's time to go behind the scenes of the action movie Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh!
Tenet Release Date: August 12, 2020
Are you...
A 'Resident Evil' television series is coming to Netflix, a new behind the scenes featurette shows what viewers can expect from Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' and there's some sad news for fans of 'Grey's..
A new behind the scenes featurette for the high-anticipated Christopher Nolan film Tenet gives a better glimpse of what audiences are in store for while also making a case for why the movie will not be..
Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' features Dimple Kapadia along with a powerhouse cast comprising John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael... Zee News Also reported by •Bollywood Life