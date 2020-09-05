Global  
 

COVID-19: Uddhav Thackeray launches door-to-door campaign in Maharashtra from September 15

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Maharashtra Chief Minister *Uddhav Thackeray* on Friday announced that the government will start door-to-door campaign from September 15 to screen its population for *COVID-19* and educate people about the symptoms to ensure early detection of the virus.

A statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) said the scheme,...
