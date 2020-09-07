Kangana Ranaut gets Y category security from Centre, thanks Union Home Minister Amit Shah

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'If that girl...': Kangana Ranaut under fresh fire from Sanjay Raut on 'PoK' row



In a fresh salvo at actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought an apology from the former for her allegedly disparaging remarks about Mumbai and Maharashtra. Raut was asked by reporters.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:36 Published 20 hours ago 'You can't strangle...': Kangana Ranaut gets support from Haryana minister



Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons',.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:18 Published 2 days ago Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds



A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:04 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this