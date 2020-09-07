Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kangana Ranaut gets Y category security from Centre, thanks Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Zee News Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
In a significant development, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been granted Y category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday (September 7). It is to be noted that Kangana has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government after her recent comments over Mumbai Police and Shiv Sena-led coalition government in the state.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'If that girl...': Kangana Ranaut under fresh fire from Sanjay Raut on 'PoK' row [Video]

'If that girl...': Kangana Ranaut under fresh fire from Sanjay Raut on 'PoK' row

In a fresh salvo at actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought an apology from the former for her allegedly disparaging remarks about Mumbai and Maharashtra. Raut was asked by reporters..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:36Published
'You can't strangle...': Kangana Ranaut gets support from Haryana minister [Video]

'You can't strangle...': Kangana Ranaut gets support from Haryana minister

Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons',..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:18Published
Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds [Video]

Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds

A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:04Published

Tweets about this