Kangana Ranaut gets Y category security from Centre, thanks Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Monday, 7 September 2020 () In a significant development, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been granted Y category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday (September 7). It is to be noted that Kangana has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government after her recent comments over Mumbai Police and Shiv Sena-led coalition government in the state.
In a fresh salvo at actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought an apology from the former for her allegedly disparaging remarks about Mumbai and Maharashtra. Raut was asked by reporters..
