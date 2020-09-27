Global  
 

Mumbai: 2 private hospitals in Thane fined Rs 1 lakh for violating COVID-19 norms

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
A penalty of Rs 1 lakh each has been imposed on two private hospitals in Navi Mumbai for allegedly violating the COVID-19 protocols and treating patients without authorisation, an official said on Sunday. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) spokesperson Mahendra Konde said Criti Care ICU & Super Speciality Hospital in Airoli...
