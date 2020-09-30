Global  
 

Babri Masjid Demolition Case Verdict: LK Advani and others acquitted welcome judgement, term it as historic

DNA Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
All 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case have been acquitted by a special CBI court including LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and Murli Manohar Joshi. The acquitted leaders have welcomed the court's judgement.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Babri verdict: Asaduddin Owaisi slams 'black day' as court acquits all accused

Babri verdict: Asaduddin Owaisi slams 'black day' as court acquits all accused 03:04

 Reacting to the Babri Masjid demolition case verdict, Asaduddin Owaisi called the acquittal of all 32 accused a 'black day' for Indian judiciary. The chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party read excerpts from the Supreme Court's November 2019 verdict regarding the Ram...

'Black day' for Indian judiciary: Asaduddin Owaisi upset with CBI court verdict on Babri Masjid demolition case

 All 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case have been acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow including LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and Murli..
DNA

Owaisi outrages over court ruling in Babri mosque demolition case

 Expressing outrage over the verdict of a special CBI court that acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri mosque case, Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday called it..
IndiaTimes
Sushant Singh Rajput's father meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's father meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on September 30. Currently, CBI is investigating actor's death. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai residence.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Rajnath Singh welcomes verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case

 Speaking about the special CBI court's verdict to acquit all accused in the Babri case, Raut told reporters "the case in the special court lost its relevance..
IndiaTimes

‘Welcomed Babri verdict with Jai Shri Ram chant’: LK Advani on acquittal [Video]

‘Welcomed Babri verdict with Jai Shri Ram chant’: LK Advani on acquittal

Special CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. People acquitted in the case were seen showing victory sign after the verdict. The verdict was announced 28 years after Babri Masjid was razed by a mob. BJP veterans like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh were among those acquitted in the case. Advani said he welcomed the verdict with “Jai Shri Ram” chants. Former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi said the debate around Babri masjid should end now. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:24Published
'Historic decision': MM Joshi after court acquits him in Babri Masjid demolition case [Video]

'Historic decision': MM Joshi after court acquits him in Babri Masjid demolition case

After Lucknow CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in Babri Masjid demolition case on Sep 30, one of the accused, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Murli Manohar Joshi called it a "historic decision". Joshi said, "It's a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by CBI Court [Video]

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by CBI Court

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow on September 30. All 32 accused in the case acquitted by the court. Special CBI Court has observed that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was not pre-planned. The accused in the case included BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former ministers Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, among others.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published
Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says 'demolition not pre-planned' [Video]

Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says 'demolition not pre-planned'

Special CBI court has acquitted all the 23 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The accused included BJP bigwigs like LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others. Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai, both members of the Ram temple trust were also in among the 32 accused. The court said that the demolition was not pre-planned and said that the conspiracy charge did not stand. The court also said that the video evidence provided by the agencies were fabricated. 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict, while six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing. This verdict comes months after the Supreme Court in November 2019 awarded the disputed land to the Hindu side for the construction of a temple and asked the government to allot an alternative site to the Muslim side to build a mosque. Watch the full video for all the details on the story.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:35Published

Hathras case sent to fast-track court, informs BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya [Video]

Hathras case sent to fast-track court, informs BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leader Kailash Vijayvargiya commented over Hathras gang-rape case. While reacting over a question the leader said, "The accused have been arrested and case has been sent to a fast-track court.""The accused will be sent to jail... Yogi Ji jo wahan ke CM hain, main jaanta hun ki unke pradesh main kabhi bhi gaadi palat jati hai," the leader added. Vijayvargiya also reacted over Babri Demolition Case verdict, where all 32 accused including BJP's veteran leader LK Advani has been acquitted.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Welcomed court's decision by saying 'Jai Shri Ram': LK Advani on Babri demolition verdict [Video]

Welcomed court's decision by saying 'Jai Shri Ram': LK Advani on Babri demolition verdict

In a self made video, BJP veteran and senior leader Lal Krishna Advani on September 30 welcomed the judgement by the CBI court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case. He said, "I wholeheartedly welcome the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published
Babri Demolition Case:Court acquits all 32, says 'leaders tried to prevent demolition'|Oneindia News [Video]

Babri Demolition Case:Court acquits all 32, says 'leaders tried to prevent demolition'|Oneindia News

Uma Bharti, LK Adavni and Murli Manohar Joshi among all 32 accused acquitted in the Babri Masjid demolition case by the CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav. Amid outrage over the Hathras gang-rape case,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:21Published
Babri Masjid Case: All acquitted due to LACK OF EVIDENCE | Oneindia News [Video]

Babri Masjid Case: All acquitted due to LACK OF EVIDENCE | Oneindia News

Almost 3 decades after the Babri Masjid was demolished by a mob in December 1992, a special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused citing lack of evidence. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published

