Babri Masjid Demolition Case Verdict: LK Advani and others acquitted welcome judgement, term it as historic
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
All 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case have been acquitted by a special CBI court including LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and Murli Manohar Joshi. The acquitted leaders have welcomed the court's judgement.
