Mumbai witnesses 25 COVID-19 and 57 non-COVID-19 deaths in a day
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
THE numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the state dipped on Thursday to around 5,200 as the total tally crossed 17 lakh mark along with more than 100 COVID-related deaths. Mumbai too saw a decline as the daily count dropped to around 800 fresh cases and apart from the COVID-related deaths, a high number of deaths attributed to...
