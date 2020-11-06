Global  
 

Mumbai witnesses 25 COVID-19 and 57 non-COVID-19 deaths in a day

Mid-Day Friday, 6 November 2020
THE numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the state dipped on Thursday to around 5,200 as the total tally crossed 17 lakh mark along with more than 100 COVID-related deaths. Mumbai too saw a decline as the daily count dropped to around 800 fresh cases and apart from the COVID-related deaths, a high number of deaths attributed to...
