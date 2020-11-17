Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lakshmi Vilas Bank under one-month moratorium, withdrawals capped at Rs 25,000

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The government on Tuesday placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank under a one-month moratorium, superseded its board and capped withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor.

The step was taken by the government, on the advice of the Reserve Bank, in view of the declining financial health of the private sector lender.

In a statement, the RBI...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Centre places Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium, caps withdrawal limit at ₹25,000

 The Centre has placed private-sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. under a moratorium and has restricted withdrawals of more than ₹25,000 rupees, ac
Hindu

Lakshmi Vilas Bank placed under moratorium; withdrawal limit for customers capped

 During the month-long moratorium, cash withdrawal limits for Lakshmi Vilas Bank customers have also been capped at Rs 25,000. 
Zee News