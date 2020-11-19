Global  
 

Mumbai's COVID cases spike to 871; deaths remain low

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
After a few days of decline, the number of new coronavirus cases in the state jumped past 5,000 yet again on Wednesday, taking its total tally to nearly 17.57 lakh, while the deaths rose to 100. The daily cases increased in Mumbai, too, though the number remained in three digits. The casualties due to *COVID-19*, however,...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19: 45,576 new cases in India, total infections nearing 90 lakh

COVID-19: 45,576 new cases in India, total infections nearing 90 lakh 01:04

 India's COVID-19 tally crossed 89.58 lakh mark on November 19. A significant rise in new COVID cases was observed as spike of 45,576 new cases and 585 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 4,43,303 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are...

