At 46,328, fresh Covid cases in India at nine-day high

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The trend of rising cases continued for the fifth day running. The day's death toll was 563, staying above 550 for the third day although the number had reduced from Thursday's high of 589. Across north and central India, there were signs that the Covid-19 pandemic was surging again post-Diwali. For the second day in a row, Maharashtra added more than 5,500 cases of Covid-19 on Friday, with the 5,640 new cases.
SII's Adar Poonawala on side-effects of Oxford's Covid vaccine at #HTLS2020

SII's Adar Poonawala on side-effects of Oxford's Covid vaccine at #HTLS2020 02:30

 Serum Institute of India's Adar Poonawala joined the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and spoke on India's quest for a Covid-19 vaccine. Speaking on the side-effects of the Oxford Covid vaccine, he said that he had concerns about safety as well initially but found that only...

