At 46,328, fresh Covid cases in India at nine-day high

Schools in Mumbai to remain shut till Dec 31: Maharashtra minister



Maharashtra government on November 20 announced the decision to extend closure of schools in Mumbai till December 31 as COVID cases in the city are on rise. Maharashtra's School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad confirmed the news. "Maharashtra government has decided to keep schools shut till December 31," she said. Schools in state that were shut due to COVID pandemic, were set to reopen on Nov 23.

