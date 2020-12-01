Daily COVID-19 cases drop below 40,000 for 7th day
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () The number of COVID-19 cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 for the seventh time this month, taking the infection tally to 94.31 lakh, while the recoveries surged to 88,80,288, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Monday.
