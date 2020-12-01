Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Bollywood actor *Urmila Matondkar* joined *Shiv Sena* on Tuesday in the presence of party president and Maharashtra Chief Minister *Uddhav Thackeray*.

Matondkar had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket and had quit the party...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Actor Urmila Matondkar to join Shiv Sena on December 1

 Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket and quit the party later, will join the Shiv Sena on...
Mid-Day

Actor Urmila Matondkar to join Shiv Sena on Tuesday

 Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket and quit the party later, will join the Shiv Sena on...
IndiaTimes