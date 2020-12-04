RBI projects 6.8 per cent retail inflation in Q3 due to supply-side bottlenecks Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Retail inflation is likely to remain elevated with the Reserve Bank of India on Friday pegging it at 6.8 per cent in the third quarter (October to December) of current fiscal year (2020-21). RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the outlook for inflation has turned adverse relative to expectations in the last two months.



"The...

