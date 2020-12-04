One crore healthcare workers will be 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine: Government
Friday, 4 December 2020 () An estimated one crore frontline health workers will receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine whenever it becomes available, with around 92 per cent of government hospitals and 55 per cent of private hospitals across all states and Union Territories providing data identifying the workers, official sources said.
