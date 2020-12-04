Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One crore healthcare workers will be 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine: Government

Mid-Day Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
An estimated one crore frontline health workers will receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine whenever it becomes available, with around 92 per cent of government hospitals and 55 per cent of private hospitals across all states and Union Territories providing data identifying the workers, official sources said.
Five vaccine...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Health Care Workers Feeling Stressed As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Health Care Workers Feeling Stressed As COVID-19 Cases Rise 02:20

 With hospitals filling up and coronavirus cases surging across the country, healthcare workers say the mental-emotional toll is weighing heavy.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dry ice producers prepare for COVID-19 vaccine transport [Video]

Dry ice producers prepare for COVID-19 vaccine transport

The workers at the Nashville branch of NexAir will have a lot to do with how quickly you can get a COVID-19 vaccine once it’s available.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:55Published
Providing a gift for frontline workers [Video]

Providing a gift for frontline workers

Providing a gift for frontline workers at MercyOne.

Credit: KIMTPublished
Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Will Not Cover 300K Maryland Healthcare Workers, Gov. Hogan Says [Video]

Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Will Not Cover 300K Maryland Healthcare Workers, Gov. Hogan Says

Sticking with the recommendations from the CDC, Gov. Larry Hogan said when a COVID-19 vaccine is approved, certain essential healthcare workers will be the first to get it.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

1 crore healthcare workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine in first phase: Report

 An estimated one crore frontline health workers will receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine whenever it becomes available, with around 92 per cent of...
Mid-Day

Covid-19 vaccine to be first given to about 1 cr health workers: Govt at all-party meet

 Covid-19 vaccine will be first given to about one crore health workers from both the public and private sectors, and then to about two crore frontline workers,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Proactive Investors