Mumbai: Schools will continue to stay shut till Jan 15

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Mumbai schools will remain shut for a little longer as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come out with a circular stating that schools will not open till January 15. With January 16 and 17 being weekends, the civic officials said that it would be further shut for another two days. Last month, the civic commissioner...
