Mamata Banerjee expresses grief over TMC candidate Kajal Sinha's death due to Covid-19

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, expressed grief on the death of Trinamool Congress candidate Kajal Sinha due to Covid-19. Sinha was the TMC candidate for the Khardaha constituency in North 24 Parganas, which underwent polling in the sixth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections. The TMC candidate tested positive last week and was undergoing treatment at Beleghata ID and BG Hospital.