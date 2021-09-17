BJP aims to make PM Modi's birthday historic by administering record Covid-19 vaccine doses
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to make PM Modi's birthday on Friday historic by setting a record of the maximum number of Covid-19 vaccine inoculations on the day, said sources. To achieve this milestone, BJP is prepping its health volunteers to ensure that the maximum number of people get their vaccines on the day. India has administered more than one crore Covid-19 vaccines in a day on earlier occasions.Full Article