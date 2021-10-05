Lakhimpur Kheri violence: How Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP try to score points over each other

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh of October 3, which left eight people dead, has resulted in a blame game between the Congress and the ruling BJP with both of them trying to score a point over each other. Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has alleged that Union minister of state for home Ajay Misra’s son ran over the farmers by his vehicle on the fateful day. However, the BJP has retorted and tried to prove her wrong by stating that the vehicle was attacked first with rods and sticks resulting in the driver losing control and ramming the “people”.