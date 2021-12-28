Delhi reports 496 Covid cases, 50% more than yesterday
Published
Delhi today reported 496 Covid cases, a rise of nearly 50 per cent compared to yesterday.Full Article
Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with the rise in coronavirus infections.
Today, the Union Health Ministry said that the number of cases of Covid's fast-spreading strain Omicron has crossed the 200-mark in..