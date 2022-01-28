India reports over 600 Covid deaths, 103 in Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded more than 100 deaths from Covid-19 on Friday while the toll in Kerala was over 90 as daily fatalities from the virus in India crossed 600 for the first time during the current wave of the pandemic. Meanwhile, fresh cases of the coronavirus continued to fall, indicating that the third wave may have peaked in the country, although testing remained lower than the previous week’s numbers. India reported 2,35,396 new cases on Friday, the lowest in 11 days, with data from one state awaited.