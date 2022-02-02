Adityanath shaken by SP-RLD alliance, isolated in his own party: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday taunted Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, claiming that his own party had “isolated” him and accused him of playing the politics of negativity. Addressing a joint press in Shamli's Kairana with Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary, Yadav also attacked the CM over his “language” in the run-up to the assembly polls, which he said would be a “Bhaichara banaam Bharatiya Janata Party” (brotherhood versus the BJP) contest.