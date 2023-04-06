Telangana: BRS cites Rahul Gandhi case, seeks Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Lok Sabha disqualification

The arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the SSC question paper leak case has led to a political drama in the state. Top BJP politicians slammed the arrest, saying it was politically motivated to divert attention from the Prime Minister's visit on April 8 to launch modernisation works at Secunderabad railway station and flag off another Vande Bharat train and from the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak last month. Sanjay had accused close aides of minister K T Rama Rao of being involved in that leak.