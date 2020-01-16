Advertisers Balk At Google’s Plan To Kill Third-Party Cookies
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () In what is a surprise to no one, advertisers are begging Google not to kill third-party cookies in Chrome, according to CNBC. Google announced earlier this week its plans to phase out third-party cookies within two years. The company is trying to improve user privacy, while at the same time addressing the needs of advertisers,…
The post Advertisers Balk At Google's Plan To Kill Third-Party Cookies appeared first on WebProNews.
