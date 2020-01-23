Global  

'Picard' offers a new kind of vision for Star Trek stories on TV

Mashable Thursday, 23 January 2020
Picard has a message for the Star Trek series as most of us know it: "OK, boomer."

The opening three hours of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Picard make it clear that Starfleet, the peacekeeping and exploration force that was built around the basic idea of preserving life throughout the galaxy, is rotting from within. Even if...
News video: Patrick Stewart On His Favorite 'Star Trek' Film, Close Friendship with Sir Ian McKellen and More | In Studio

Patrick Stewart On His Favorite 'Star Trek' Film, Close Friendship with Sir Ian McKellen and More | In Studio 11:55

 Patrick Stewart On His Favorite 'Star Trek' Film, Close Friendship with Sir Ian McKellen and More | In Studio

Patrick Stewart On Reprising His Role For 'Star Trek: Picard' [Video]Patrick Stewart On Reprising His Role For 'Star Trek: Picard'

While stepping out at the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" in London, Sir Patrick Stewart talks reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, saying that it's "very different" from the character fans last saw..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:40Published

London underground station re-branded 'Picardilly' ahead of new 'Star Trek' series [Video]London underground station re-branded 'Picardilly' ahead of new 'Star Trek' series

London underground station Piccadilly Circus has been renamed as "Picardilly Circus" ahead of the new Star Trek spin-off series "Star Trek: Picard." The re-branding of the grade II-listed station..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:06Published


Patrick Stewart Asks Whoopi Goldberg To Return as Guinan for 'Picard' on 'The View'

While promoting his new CBS All Access series, Star Trek: Picard, Patrick Stewart had a giant question for Whoopi Goldberg on The View. The legendary actor, who...
How to watch 'Star Trek: Picard' when it premieres this week on CBS All Access

How to watch 'Star Trek: Picard' when it premieres this week on CBS All Access· *"Star Trek: Picard" will premiere on January 23 through the CBS All Access streaming service.* · *The show stars Patrick Stewart, who is reprising his...
