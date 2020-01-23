'Picard' offers a new kind of vision for Star Trek stories on TV
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () Picard has a message for the Star Trek series as most of us know it: "OK, boomer."
The opening three hours of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Picard make it clear that Starfleet, the peacekeeping and exploration force that was built around the basic idea of preserving life throughout the galaxy, is rotting from within. Even if...
While stepping out at the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" in London, Sir Patrick Stewart talks reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, saying that it's "very different" from the character fans last saw..
While promoting his new CBS All Access series, Star Trek: Picard, Patrick Stewart had a giant question for Whoopi Goldberg on The View. The legendary actor, who... Just Jared Also reported by •CBS News •AceShowbiz
· *"Star Trek: Picard" will premiere on January 23 through the CBS All Access streaming service.*
· *The show stars Patrick Stewart, who is reprising his... Business Insider Also reported by •Just Jared •CBS 2
Tweets about this
Tomás Loyola Barberis 'Picard' offers a new kind of vision for Star Trek stories on TV https://t.co/EMtru4xuR7 via @mashable https://t.co/HxS1o2yEd7 3 minutes ago
jpeMEDIA 'Picard' offers a new kind of vision for Star Trek stories on TV https://t.co/7CGQgioMDD https://t.co/q4XRtqKQcx 5 minutes ago