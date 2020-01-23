'Picard' offers a new kind of vision for Star Trek stories on TV

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Picard has a message for the Star Trek series as most of us know it: "OK, boomer."



The opening three hours of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Picard make it clear that Starfleet, the peacekeeping and exploration force that was built around the basic idea of preserving life throughout the galaxy, is rotting from within. Even if... 👓 View full article

