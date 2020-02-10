The internet demands justice for the Westminster Dog Show's real winner
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () The 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show awarded its Best in Show to a black standard poodle named Siba. However many viewers were instantly charmed by Daniel, a golden retriever with a joyful smile, sweet demeanour, and undeniable fluffiness. Read more...
There’s nothing standard about Siba the standard poodle. The three-year-old took home best in show at Westminster on Tuesday, the most prestigious competition for pure-bred canines in the United States. Michelle Hennessy reports.