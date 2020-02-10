Global  

The internet demands justice for the Westminster Dog Show's real winner

Mashable Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show awarded its Best in Show to a black standard poodle named Siba. However many viewers were instantly charmed by Daniel, a golden retriever with a joyful smile, sweet demeanour, and undeniable fluffiness. Read more...

 There’s nothing standard about Siba the standard poodle. The three-year-old took home best in show at Westminster on Tuesday, the most prestigious competition for pure-bred canines in the United States. Michelle Hennessy reports.

