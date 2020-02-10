Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Creator of TikTok 'Renegade' dance steals the show at NBA All-Star Game

Creator of TikTok 'Renegade' dance steals the show at NBA All-Star Game

Mashable Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The NBA All-Star Game on Sunday was full of celebrity appearances, including TikTok star Jalaiah Harmon.

Harmon, 14, is the teen responsible for the "Renegade" dance craze that's sweeping TikTok. The New York Times even did a feature on the teen.

During a break in Sunday night's game, Harmon got to show the world (and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: NBA All-Star captains LeBron, Giannis excited for game but missing Kobe

NBA All-Star captains LeBron, Giannis excited for game but missing Kobe 02:32

 NBA All-Star Game captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokuonmpo excited to be part of weekend but still feeling Kobe's death

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Hudson leads Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star game [Video]Jennifer Hudson leads Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star game

Jennifer Hudson performed and led an eight-second silence to Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star game in Chicago on Sunday (02.16.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:03Published

Gearing Up For NBA All-Star Game At United Center [Video]Gearing Up For NBA All-Star Game At United Center

No Bulls are playing this year, but there's no shortage of stars from LeBron James to Giannis Antetokounmpo. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jalaiah Harmon: 14-year-old who created viral TikTok Renegade dance performs at NBA game

A number of high-profile TikTok stars had performed the Renegade dance without crediting Jalaiah for the viral routine
Independent

NBA enforcement teams roaming Chicago looking for counterfeit merchandise

The National Basketball Association is ramping up efforts to shut down counterfeit merchandise vendors in advance of this weekend's NBA All-Star Game in Chicago....
bizjournals Also reported by •CBS Sports

Tweets about this

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Creator of TikTok 'Renegade' dance steals the show at NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/QJ11L660YW https://t.co/cIZvfJJuVl 56 seconds ago

Milieunet

Erik van Erne Creator of TikTok 'Renegade' dance steals the show at NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/maB3WVPFQm 8 minutes ago

cameronnjace

cameron jace RT @PopCrave: Charli D’Amelio met with original creator of the ‘Renegade’ (Jalaiah Harmon) for a TikTok collab. The viral dance was previ… 11 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Creator of TikTok ‘Renegade’ dance steals the show at NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/CqFeIzf6mn https://t.co/pRLsnaidCG 11 minutes ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau Creator of TikTok 'Renegade' dance steals the show at NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/KiCtzV0z02 12 minutes ago

Geek2pointOh

geek2pointoh RT @mashable: Creator of TikTok 'Renegade' dance steals the show at NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/3Tevrj1df7 27 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Creator of #TikTok '#Renegade' dance steals the show at NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/WZyvr9VuRh https://t.co/61N69jhMUX 27 minutes ago

mashable

Mashable Creator of TikTok 'Renegade' dance steals the show at NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/3Tevrj1df7 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.