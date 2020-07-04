Global  

Days after banning 59 Chinese apps, India announces a project for local developers

The Next Web Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Days after India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok and UC Browser, the government announced a new project today for local developers to create ‘made in India’ apps. The app innovation challenge under Atma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-dependant India) campaign is a challenge for developers to create apps in eight categories such as social networking, e-learning, entertainment, news, and games. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there’s immense enthusiasm among the tech & startup community to create world-class apps made in India. Today there is immense enthusiasm among the tech & start-up community to create world class Made in India…

