Days after banning 59 Chinese apps, India announces a project for local developers

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Boycott China': Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans, Tibetans take to Times Square to denounce China



Indian Americans have called for 'Boycott China', a protest demonstration against China at the iconic Times Square in New York. This protest comes in the aftermath of the deadly border clash in the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:55 Published 8 hours ago Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended



From highest single-day spike in Covid cases in India to JEE, NEET exams getting postponed, here are the top updates on the pandemic. India recorded the highest single-day spike with over 20,000 new.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:31 Published 12 hours ago 'You inspire the nation': PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan faceoff



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian soldiers who were injured in the faceoff with the Chinese Army on 15 June, 2020. PM Modi said that the nation is proud of their service to the nation and added.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:24 Published 15 hours ago

Tweets about this