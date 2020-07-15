Here's the place to buy face masks before the rules change in the UK
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 (
26 minutes ago) *TL;DR:* ASOS is stocking face masks in a wide range of styles, with twin-packs available for £12.
--------------------
The guidance on face masks is changing in England, and from July 24 it will be compulsory to wear a face covering in shops and supermarkets, as well as on public transport.
This news has ...
