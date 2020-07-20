Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Oliver explores the murky world of coronavirus conspiracy theories

Mashable Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
From Wayfair to 5G, conspiracy theories seem to have been more popular than ever in 2020. And as the coronavirus continues to spread in America, they show no sign of slowing down.

In the video above from Last Week Tonight, John Oliver takes a dive into their murky depths — moving from the discredited science behind the viral...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WHO Team Goes To China To Investigate COVID-19's Origin Story [Video]

WHO Team Goes To China To Investigate COVID-19's Origin Story

A two-person team from the World Health Organization is traveling to China to address the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. But according to Science Magazine, the epidemiologist and animal health..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Twitter's Mislabels Useful Tweets About Coronavirus As They Try To Stop The Spread Of Misinformation [Video]

Twitter's Mislabels Useful Tweets About Coronavirus As They Try To Stop The Spread Of Misinformation

Twitter is trying to stop the spread of misinformation about COVID-19 but have hit a few bumps. According to Gizmodo, the platform is labeling tweets with false information, such as those claiming..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Why US anti-vaxxers will refuse a coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Why US anti-vaxxers will refuse a coronavirus vaccine

In a recent survey, 24% of Americans said they will refuse a coronavirus vaccine. Adam Gabbatt investigates the anti-vaxxer movement in the United States – and how the pandemic is helping to fuel its..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 07:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus conspiracies debunked in celebrity videos featuring John Cena and Paul Rudd

 John Oliver commissioned a handful of videos in response to Donald Trump's recent promotion of conspiracy theories
Independent


Tweets about this

snkw1974

Stanley Ng Kok Wah John Oliver explores the murky world of coronavirus conspiracy theories https://t.co/prb1dVbuHp From Wayfair to 5… https://t.co/lxeybeanEU 56 seconds ago

jeffieruth

Jeffie Nicholson RT @mashable: John Oliver explores the murky world of coronavirus conspiracy theories — with a little help from Paul Rudd, Catherine O'Hara… 2 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT #JohnOliver #LastWeekTonight #PaulRudd John Oliver explores the murky world of coronavirus conspiracy theories… https://t.co/YVcperrw1x 6 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ John Oliver explores the murky world of coronavirus conspiracy theories https://t.co/RaEkWtZOMj https://t.co/mOnsiyjZcV 9 minutes ago

St_Ans

Anarcho State RT @screening: John Oliver explores the murky world of coronavirus conspiracy theories — with a little help from Paul Rudd, Catherine O'Har… 11 minutes ago

screening

Screening John Oliver explores the murky world of coronavirus conspiracy theories — with a little help from Paul Rudd, Cather… https://t.co/bAomSWI6rp 14 minutes ago

DenkyuuMedia

💡DENKYUU MEDIA💡 John Oliver explores the murky world of coronavirus conspiracy theories https://t.co/CBMP6YLwof https://t.co/t6g7pHzQje 19 minutes ago

eStream_Studios

eStream Studios #JohnOliver #LastWeekTonight John Oliver explores the murky world of coronavirus conspiracy theories… https://t.co/RfcV9Tq6uq 19 minutes ago