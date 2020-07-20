John Oliver explores the murky world of coronavirus conspiracy theories
Monday, 20 July 2020 () From Wayfair to 5G, conspiracy theories seem to have been more popular than ever in 2020. And as the coronavirus continues to spread in America, they show no sign of slowing down.
In the video above from Last Week Tonight, John Oliver takes a dive into their murky depths — moving from the discredited science behind the viral...
In a recent survey, 24% of Americans said they will refuse a coronavirus vaccine. Adam Gabbatt investigates the anti-vaxxer movement in the United States – and how the pandemic is helping to fuel its..
Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 07:38Published