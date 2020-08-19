'Out of control': Kerry Washington gets kids' opinions on Trump Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

"Voting is one of our most sacred duties, and it's important to start talking about it early," said Kerry Washington on Tuesday. With this in mind, the returning Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host asked several kids for their thoughts on President Donald Trump and the electoral process, speaking to them via video call.



Overall,... 👓 View full article

