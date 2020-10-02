President Trump taken to Walter Reed Medical Center after COVID-19 diagnosis

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19
A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive..
Local Political Strategists Detail Impact Of Pres. Trump's Positive Test On Presidential Race
How will the President's diagnosis of Coronavirus impact the race for the presidency, especially here in western Pennsylvania? KDKA's Jon Delano has more.
What's next for President Trump after his COVID-19 diagnosis
