President Trump taken to Walter Reed Medical Center after COVID-19 diagnosis

Mashable Friday, 2 October 2020
President Donald Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday evening, just hours it was announced he had contracted COVID-19. 

The Washington Post reported that Trump was being taken to Walter Reed on Friday evening, citing " two administration officials" as its sources.



WASHINGTON (AP) — White House:...
News video: President Trump taken to hospital after his COVID-19 diagnosis

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19 [Video]

A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive..

Local Political Strategists Detail Impact Of Pres. Trump's Positive Test On Presidential Race [Video]

How will the President's diagnosis of Coronavirus impact the race for the presidency, especially here in western Pennsylvania? KDKA's Jon Delano has more.

What's next for President Trump after his COVID-19 diagnosis [Video]

Trump will go to Walter Reed Medical Center for a 'few days' after testing positive for COVID-19, developing a fever and cough

 The president is on his way to the medical center to perform tests and will remain there for a few days, according to the White House.
Trump will go to Walter Reed Medical Center for a 'few days' after testing positive for COVID-19 and developing a fever and cough

 The president is on his way to the medical center to undergo tests and will remain there for a few days, according to the White House.
President Trump Headed To Walter Reed Medical Center

 President Trump is being transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for a "few days" after his COVID-19 diagnosis, the White House said Friday.
DLesandro2

DLes RT @intheMatrixxx: .@realDonaldTrump was set to address the Nation. Then: POTUS will not go on tv to address nation. POTUS must isolate h… 1 second ago

sokuho_in

速報.in(Breaking News) ■CNN速報(米版)：President Trump is on Marine One being taken to Walter Reed hospital. Watch CNN 2 seconds ago

lynnsbutler

Lynn Butler RT @KCTV5: LIVE: President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and remain there for several days, ac… 3 seconds ago

DrCamModisane

Dr. Cam Modisane, Ph.D. RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: President Trump is being taken to the Walter Reed Military Medical Center 5 seconds ago

jamesdhogan

James D. Hogan RT @JTHVerhovek: CONFIRMED: @JoeBiden's campaign is pulling all of its negative ads in light of President Trump's positive COVID-19 test, p… 7 seconds ago

RedPrecariat

Koba ☭ RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: President Trump will be taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center - Bloomberg 7 seconds ago

slavayachnin

Slava Yachnin US President Donald Trump is taken to Walter Reed hospital for COVID-19 treatment and will stay for a ‘few days’ 🇺🇸… https://t.co/BN8vMF9SQq 9 seconds ago

EndTimeHeadline

End Time Headlines President Trump taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center as a ‘precautionary measure’ https://t.co/CIvORFn4fP 14 seconds ago