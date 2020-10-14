Global  
 

Former White House Photographer shares memories from the Obama years in new doc

Mashable Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Pete Souza served as Chief White House photographer under Barack Obama. In the documentary film 'The Way I See It' he gives an intimate look at the images and experiences he gathered during his time working with the former president. Read more...

News video: Former White House Photographer shares memories from the Obama years in new doc

 Pete Souza had unprecedented access as the president's photographer.

