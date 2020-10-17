Separating fact from fiction in Netflix's 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Derek Lawrence Lauds the Cast of Aaron Sorkin’s Apt New Film ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’



EW Associate Editor, Derek Lawrence, discusses the relevancy of Aaron Sorkin's new film, 'The Trial of the Chicago 7,' the movie's remarkable ensemble, and more! Credit: Entertainment Weekly Duration: 02:57 Published 18 hours ago A Look At A Chicago 7 Trial Juror's Journal



The unrest of 1968 and its aftermath is the subject of a new Netflix movie, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” much of which was shot in the city. CBS 2’s Jim Williams has the story of the real-life.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 03:56 Published 3 days ago Aaron Sorkin Answers Screenwriting Questions From Twitter



Academy Award-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin uses the power of Twitter to answer the internet's burning questions about screenwriting. How do writers' rooms work? How do you approach second drafts?.. Credit: WIRED Duration: 13:17 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this