Texas sues Google for its unlawful monopoly in the ad business

Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Texas state’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, accusing the company of malpractice to create a monopoly in the digital ad business. The case also alleges that the search company co-conspired with Facebook to rig ad auctions and fix prices. This suit was co-signed by nine other Republican-led states aside from Texas. Paxton made this announcement through a strange video on a Texas AG‘s official Twitter account. He said that this lawsuit is for Google’s “anti-competitive conduct, exclusionary practices, and deceptive representations” to create an ad monopoly. #BREAKING: Texas takes the lead once more! Today, we’re filing a…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Google