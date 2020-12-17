Global  
 

Texas sues Google for its unlawful monopoly in the ad business

The Next Web Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Texas state’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, accusing the company of malpractice to create a monopoly in the digital ad business. The case also alleges that the search company co-conspired with Facebook to rig ad auctions and fix prices. This suit was co-signed by nine other Republican-led states aside from Texas. Paxton made this announcement through a strange video on a Texas AG‘s official Twitter account. He said that this lawsuit is for Google’s “anti-competitive conduct, exclusionary practices, and deceptive representations” to create an ad monopoly. #BREAKING: Texas takes the lead once more! Today, we’re filing a…

