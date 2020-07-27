Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oscar-winning actress Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

Deutsche Welle Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The two-time Oscar winner, best known for a supporting role in "Gone with the Wind," has died. During a career that spanned six decades, the actress starred in a series of dramas, Westerns and period pieces.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Oscar-Winning Actress Olivia De Havilland Dies At 104

Oscar-Winning Actress Olivia De Havilland Dies At 104 00:28

 The entertainment world is mourning the loss of actress Olivia de Havilland.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Last Surviving 'Gone With The Wind' Star Passes At 104 [Video]

Last Surviving 'Gone With The Wind' Star Passes At 104

Legendary actress Olivia de Havilland has died at her home in Paris. She was 104. Elle reports the actress was the last surviving member of the 'Gone with the Wind' cast. De Havilland was also known..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
'Gone With the Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104 [Video]

'Gone With the Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

The actress beloved to millions as the sainted Melanie Wilkes in “Gone With the Wind,” also won two Oscars and was key to improving Hollywood's contract system for actors. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
Gone With The Wind star Dame Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104 [Video]

Gone With The Wind star Dame Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

Gone With The Wind actress Dame Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104. Theactress, one of the last surviving figures of Hollywood’s Golden Age, died athome in Paris, her representatives confirmed. A..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Gone With the Wind star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

 Olivia de Havilland, the doe-eyed actress beloved to millions as the sainted Melanie Wilkes of "Gone With the Wind," but also a two-time Oscar winner and an...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSeattle TimesNPR

Oscar winner synonymous with Hollywood’s golden age

 Dame Olivia de Havilland was a British actress whose name was synonymous with the golden era of Hollywood.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this