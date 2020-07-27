Oscar-winning actress Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104
Monday, 27 July 2020 () The two-time Oscar winner, best known for a supporting role in "Gone with the Wind," has died. During a career that spanned six decades, the actress starred in a series of dramas, Westerns and period pieces.
Olivia de Havilland, the doe-eyed actress beloved to millions as the sainted Melanie Wilkes of "Gone With the Wind," but also a two-time Oscar winner and an... CBC.ca Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •Seattle Times •NPR