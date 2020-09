Noem featured in South Dakota tourism ad airing on Fox News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got some extra air time on Fox News last week during the Republican National Convention, after the state ran a $819,000 taxpayer-funded ad promoting tourism 👓 View full article

