Biden team reveals theme of inauguration: 'America United'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The theme for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will be “America United,” an issue that’s long been a central focus for Biden but one that’s taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week.



In an announcement shared first with The Associated Press, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said that the theme “reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future.



In keeping with the theme of unity, the committee also announced that after Biden is officially inaugurated, he, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and their spouses will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery and will be joined there by former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and their wives. It will be one of Biden’s first acts as president, a show of bipartisanship at a time when the national divide is on stark display.



The focus on unity has characterized Biden’s presidential run from the start, and he’s said repeatedly since winning the White House that he sees unifying the country as one of his top priorities as president. But the scope — and urgency — of the challenge Biden faces became even clearer last week after President Donald Trump sparked an armed insurrection at the Capitol, spurred by his repeated attempts to delegitimize Biden’s win.



Security will be tight. The National Park Service announced Monday that it would shut down public access to the Washington Monument until Jan. 24, citing threats surrounding the inauguration.



Biden didn't express concern about his own personal security at the inauguration.



“I’m not afraid of taking the oath outside,” he told reporters Monday. “It is critically...