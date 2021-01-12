Biden team reveals theme of inauguration: 'America United'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The theme for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration will be "America United," an issue that's long been a central focus for Biden but one that's taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week. In an announcement shared first with The Associated Press, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said that the theme "reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future. In keeping with the theme of unity, the committee also...Full Article
