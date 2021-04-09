Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed her "sincere condolences" to the Queen and royal family."Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen at this profoundly sad time. On behalf of the New Zealand people and the Government,...Full Article
'Profoundly sad time': Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Prince Philip's death
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Philip: NZ Parliament's special session to pay tribute to Duke of Edinburgh
New Zealand Herald
Members of Parliament will this afternoon forgo normal House business in a special session to pay tribute to the late Duke of..
PM: Memorial service chance to mark Prince Philip's service, NZ links
New Zealand Herald
You might like
More coverage
Christchurch Earthquake: PM Arden says, ‘It is time to look ahead with hope’ | Oneindia News
Oneindia
Today marks a sad day for New Zealand. It’s been 10 years since the disastrous earthquake hit New Zealand’s South Island city..