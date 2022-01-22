Covid-19 Omicron variant: Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding as country moves to red

Covid-19 Omicron variant: Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding as country moves to red

New Zealand Herald

Published

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has cancelled her wedding to partner Clarke Gayford, as the country prepares to move to red traffic light setting at 11:59pm tonight.The Prime Minister announced the cancellation during her press conference...

Full Article