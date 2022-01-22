Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has cancelled her wedding to partner Clarke Gayford, as the country prepares to move to red traffic light setting at 11:59pm tonight.The Prime Minister announced the cancellation during her press conference...Full Article
Covid-19 Omicron variant: Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding as country moves to red
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has cancelled her own wedding due to the new norms imposed amid the spread of Omicron in the country.