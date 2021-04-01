RIght on cue for April Fool's Day, Musk promises to "put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon," but for hodlers, the resulting gains were anything but a joke.Full Article
To the 'literal moon'? Elon Musk SpaceX tweet gives Dogecoin a 35% lift-off
The Cointelegraph0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
SpaceX moon rocket explodes after test launch
Reuters - Politics
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch from..