Senate Advances Debate On $550 Billion Infrastructure Bill

The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to begin deliberations on a $550-billion infrastructure bill after a bipartisan working group announced the measure had garnered enough support. The bill, proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden months ago, proposes funding for roads, bridges, public transit, electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, electric buses, power infrastructure, and environmental remediation. Seventeen Republican Senators and all 50 Democrats voted 67-32 to advance the bill for discussion at the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)…