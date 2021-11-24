Canada’s Drilling Activity Set To Exceed 2019 Levels Next Year

Strong pricing for natural gas and the highest oil prices since 2014 are set to continue supporting the recovery in drilling activity in Canada, which is set to top the 2019 pre-COVID levels next year, the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) said on Tuesday. Next year, a total of 6,457 wells are expected to be drilled in Canada, which would be an increase of 1,363 from the 5,094 wells planned for drilling this year, the association representing Canada’s energy service contractors operating close to the wellhead said…