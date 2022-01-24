The U.S. Is Preparing European Gas Markets For A Russian Invasion

The U.S. Administration is in talks with energy companies and major gas-producing countries globally about the potential for a large supply of natural gas to Europe in case Russian deliveries are interrupted if Russia invades Ukraine, U.S. officials with knowledge of the talks told CNN. Russia, which supplies over one-third of the natural gas that Europe consumes, could weaponize gas deliveries if the West imposes sanctions on Moscow over a possible invasion of Ukraine, European allies of the United States fear. In addition, in the event of military…