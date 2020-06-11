Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jon Ossoff wins Georgia Senate primary; will face Perdue

Haaretz Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
The election on Tuesday was plagued by problems that, combined with a massive influx of mail-in paper ballots because of the coronavirus, delayed final results
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Georgia officials report problems, long lines at some voting sites

Georgia officials report problems, long lines at some voting sites 01:43

 Some voters experienced hours-long waits to cast ballots in Georgia on Tuesday as Democrats went to the polls to pick a nominee in a competitive U.S. Senate race and the upcoming presidential election, one of five states holding primaries to choose candidates for the White House and Congress. This...

Related videos from verified sources

Jeff Neff, Devlin Robinson Running To Challenge Sen. Pam Iovino [Video]

Jeff Neff, Devlin Robinson Running To Challenge Sen. Pam Iovino

One local state Senate district almost always has a Republican Senator, KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

AP Top Stories June 11 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday June 11th: Arizona becoming coronavirus hotspot; Yosemite National Park to reopen; Jon Ossoff wins Georgia Democratic Senate...
USATODAY.com

2020 Georgia Primary: Ossoff leads field for Democrat nomination in U.S. Senate race against Perdue

 In a closely watched Democrat primary election for one of Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats, former U.S. House District 6 candidate Jon Ossoff was in the lead...
bizjournals Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Jon Ossoff Holds Strong Lead as Georgia Waits for Senate Primary Results

 After a day of chaotic voting, Mr. Ossoff, a 33-year-old Democrat, was well ahead but still facing the possibility of a runoff election for the opportunity to...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

RovingJoyce

Joyce Odom RT @thehill: Jon Ossoff to challenge David Purdue after winning Georgia Democratic primary https://t.co/l5UVW9zILo https://t.co/xpLxKFlE1Z 3 minutes ago

ladymindful

I am Antifa ✌🏻✌🏻🎎☮️- #25thAmendmentNow🔚🔜 RT @AP_Politics: BREAKING: Jon Ossoff wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Georgia primary election. #APracecall at 8:24 p.m. EDT.… 4 minutes ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ Ossoff wins Georgia Senate primary, will face Perdue in general election: The race was called the day after Tuesday… https://t.co/bKCj8kmAeA 12 minutes ago

joanpritcher

Joan Pritcher #VoteBlueIn2020 #Ossoff Jon Ossoff Wins Georgia's Democratic Senate Primary : NPR https://t.co/Ldvg1eQHr1 12 minutes ago

TheSizzleReport

🔥♥️𝑺𝑰𝒁𝒁𝑳𝑬 ♥️🔥 RT @DaviesBooks: Jon Ossoff wins Democratic primary in Georgia Senate race! Ossoff Supports: 🎯Affordable Healthcare 🎯Lowering Drug Costs… 16 minutes ago

ChefELBarbaro

EL Barbaro RT @politico: Jon Ossoff has won the nomination to take on Republican Sen. David Perdue in Georgia https://t.co/vFYG7Bz15W 18 minutes ago

Yo_Bookie

HOEsophine BAEker RT @WTOC11: Jon Ossoff wins Georgia Senate primary; will face Perdue: https://t.co/qIEAQ9cM4E 20 minutes ago

WTOC11

wtoc11 Jon Ossoff wins Georgia Senate primary; will face Perdue: https://t.co/qIEAQ9cM4E 21 minutes ago