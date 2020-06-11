Jon Ossoff wins Georgia Senate primary, to face Perdue in November
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Jon Ossoff, a young Georgia media executive known for breaking fundraising records during a 2017 special election loss for a U.S. House seat, beat back a field of Democratic primary opponents to win a spot taking on Republican Sen. David Perdue in November.
