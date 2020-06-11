Global  

Jon Ossoff wins Georgia Senate primary, to face Perdue in November
FOXNews.com Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Jon Ossoff, a young Georgia media executive known for breaking fundraising records during a 2017 special election loss for a U.S. House seat, beat back a field of Democratic primary opponents to win a spot taking on Republican Sen. David Perdue in November.
Video credit: Reuters Studio
Georgia officials report problems, long lines at some voting sites

Georgia officials report problems, long lines at some voting sites

 Some voters experienced hours-long waits to cast ballots in Georgia on Tuesday as Democrats went to the polls to pick a nominee in a competitive U.S. Senate race and the upcoming presidential election, one of five states holding primaries to choose candidates for the White House and Congress.

