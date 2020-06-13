Trump Imposes Sanction On ICC As Probe Into US, Israel War Crimes Nears
US President Donald Trump has escalated hos...
President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized U.S. economic and travel sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. Olivia Chan reports.
Pompeo on ICC: U.S. won't be threatened by 'kangaroo court'
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Washington would not allow Americans to be threatened by "a kangaroo court," after President Donald Trump authorized sanctions against an..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15 Published 2 days ago
